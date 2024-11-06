Granite Real Estate Shows Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN) has released an update.
Granite Real Estate reported robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue climbing to $141.9 million, a notable increase from $131.5 million in the same period last year. The company also saw a significant rise in net income attributable to unitholders, reaching $111.6 million compared to $33.1 million in 2023, reflecting a strong growth trajectory. Granite’s financial health is further underscored by improved net operating income and adjusted funds from operations, indicating a positive outlook for investors.
