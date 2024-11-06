Granite Real Estate Shows Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN) has released an update.

Granite Real Estate reported robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue climbing to $141.9 million, a notable increase from $131.5 million in the same period last year. The company also saw a significant rise in net income attributable to unitholders, reaching $111.6 million compared to $33.1 million in 2023, reflecting a strong growth trajectory. Granite’s financial health is further underscored by improved net operating income and adjusted funds from operations, indicating a positive outlook for investors.

For further insights into TSE:GRT.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.