News & Insights

Stocks

Granite Real Estate Launches Major Buyback Plan

May 22, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN) has released an update.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has announced its plan to buy back up to 6.27 million of its own Stapled Units, which represents roughly 10% of its public float, over the next year. This repurchase initiative, approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange, is part of a strategy to invest in undervalued units and will be subject to daily trading volume limits. The company views this move as a beneficial use of funds, aligning with its belief in the intrinsic value of its shares.

For further insights into TSE:GRT.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.