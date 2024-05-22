Granite Real Estate Launches Major Buyback Plan

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN) has released an update.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has announced its plan to buy back up to 6.27 million of its own Stapled Units, which represents roughly 10% of its public float, over the next year. This repurchase initiative, approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange, is part of a strategy to invest in undervalued units and will be subject to daily trading volume limits. The company views this move as a beneficial use of funds, aligning with its belief in the intrinsic value of its shares.

