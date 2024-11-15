Granite Real Estate Announces November 2024 Distribution

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN) has released an update.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has announced a distribution of CDN $0.275 per unit for November 2024, set to be paid on December 16, 2024. This Canadian-based REIT continues to focus on logistics and industrial properties across North America and Europe, owning 143 properties with over 63 million square feet of leasable space. Investors can access Granite’s financial data online through SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

For further insights into TSE:GRT.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.