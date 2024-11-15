News & Insights

Granite Real Estate Announces November 2024 Distribution

November 15, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN) has released an update.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has announced a distribution of CDN $0.275 per unit for November 2024, set to be paid on December 16, 2024. This Canadian-based REIT continues to focus on logistics and industrial properties across North America and Europe, owning 143 properties with over 63 million square feet of leasable space. Investors can access Granite’s financial data online through SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

