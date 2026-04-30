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Granite Q1 Adj. Net Income Rises; Updates 2026 Guidance

April 30, 2026 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Granite (GVA) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to Granite of $42 million, or $0.96 per share, compared to net loss of $34 million, or $0.77 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Granite was $12 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $58 million compared to $28 million. Revenue increased to $912 million compared to $700 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company increased revenue guidance to a range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion from a range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance was raised to a range of 12.25% to 13.25% from a range of 12.0% to 13.0%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Granite shares are up 2.81 percent to $125.99.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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