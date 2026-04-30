Granite Q1 Adj. Net Income Rises; Updates 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Granite (GVA) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to Granite of $42 million, or $0.96 per share, compared to net loss of $34 million, or $0.77 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Granite was $12 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $58 million compared to $28 million. Revenue increased to $912 million compared to $700 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company increased revenue guidance to a range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion from a range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance was raised to a range of 12.25% to 13.25% from a range of 12.0% to 13.0%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Granite shares are up 2.81 percent to $125.99.

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