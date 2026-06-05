Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%

Below is a dividend history chart for GPMT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock:
In Friday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPMT) are up about 0.3%.
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