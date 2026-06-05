Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%

In trading on Friday, shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $19.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 17.60% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GPMT.PRA was trading at a 21.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 35.92% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GPMT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock:

In Friday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPMT) are up about 0.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further GPMT.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.