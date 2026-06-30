Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Series A Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 7/1/26, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of GPMT.PRA's recent share price of $18.21, this dividend works out to approximately 2.40%, so look for shares of GPMT.PRA to trade 2.40% lower — all else being equal — when GPMT.PRA shares open for trading on 7/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.90%, which compares to an average yield of 15.55% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GPMT.PRA shares, versus GPMT:

Below is a dividend history chart for GPMT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT) makes up 5.64% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding GPMT).

In Tuesday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) is currently up about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPMT) are up about 3%.

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Further GPMT.PRA Research:

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