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GPMT.PRA

Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Series A Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

June 30, 2026 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 7/1/26, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of GPMT.PRA's recent share price of $18.21, this dividend works out to approximately 2.40%, so look for shares of GPMT.PRA to trade 2.40% lower — all else being equal — when GPMT.PRA shares open for trading on 7/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.90%, which compares to an average yield of 15.55% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPMT.PRA shares, versus GPMT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GPMT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock:

GPMT.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT) makes up 5.64% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding GPMT).

In Tuesday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) is currently up about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPMT) are up about 3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further GPMT.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GPMT.PRA
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