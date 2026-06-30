Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Series A Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for GPMT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT) makes up 5.64% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding GPMT).
In Tuesday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) is currently up about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPMT) are up about 3%.
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Further GPMT.PRA Research:
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