Granite Point Mortgage Trust Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for GPMT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPMT) are off about 2.4%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Institutional Holders of IH
FDML Videos
NRGD Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.