Granite Point Mortgage Trust Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 4/1/25, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 4/15/25. As a percentage of GPMT.PRA's recent share price of $17.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.52%, so look for shares of GPMT.PRA to trade 2.52% lower — all else being equal — when GPMT.PRA shares open for trading on 4/1/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.12%, which compares to an average yield of 7.84% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GPMT.PRA shares, versus GPMT:

Below is a dividend history chart for GPMT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock:

In Friday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPMT) are off about 2.4%.

