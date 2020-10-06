Dividends
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GPMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -52.38% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.48, the dividend yield is 10.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPMT was $7.48, representing a -60.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.97 and a 329.89% increase over the 52 week low of $1.74.

GPMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). GPMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.07. Zacks Investment Research reports GPMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.45%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GPMT as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 21.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPMT at 1.01%.

