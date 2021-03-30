Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -44.44% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPMT was $12.4, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.70 and a 410.29% increase over the 52 week low of $2.43.

GPMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). GPMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.77. Zacks Investment Research reports GPMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.83%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPMT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPMT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 41.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPMT at 1.16%.

