Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.07, the dividend yield is 6.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPMT was $15.07, representing a -5.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.92 and a 173.01% increase over the 52 week low of $5.52.

GPMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). GPMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports GPMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.35%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.