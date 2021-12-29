Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GPMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GPMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.05, the dividend yield is 8.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPMT was $12.05, representing a -24.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.92 and a 33.44% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

GPMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). GPMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports GPMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.27%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gpmt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

