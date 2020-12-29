Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 125% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.31, the dividend yield is 17.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPMT was $10.31, representing a -45.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.97 and a 492.53% increase over the 52 week low of $1.74.

GPMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). GPMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.84. Zacks Investment Research reports GPMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.21%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPMT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 21.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPMT at 1.13%.

