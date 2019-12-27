Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GPMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GPMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.75, the dividend yield is 8.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPMT was $18.75, representing a -4.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.69 and a 5.51% increase over the 52 week low of $17.77.

GPMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). GPMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports GPMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.23%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPMT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 8.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPMT at 1.58%.

