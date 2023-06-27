Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust said on June 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.09%, the lowest has been 6.44%, and the highest has been 54.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.13 (n=212).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Point Mortgage Trust. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPMT is 0.04%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.18% to 30,208K shares. The put/call ratio of GPMT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.72% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 34.72% from its latest reported closing price of 5.30.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 92MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,932K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 22.68% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,176K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 91.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 980.99% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,703K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 67.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 165.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 1,418K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing inand managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial realestate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY.

