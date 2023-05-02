News & Insights

Markets
GVA

Granite Construction Q1 Loss Narrows, But Revenue Down; Backs Annual Revenue View

May 02, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Tuesday reported a net loss of $23.02 million, or $0.53 per share for the first quarter, narrower than $26.73 million, or $0.58 per share loss, for the same period in the prior year, despite decrease in revenue.

Granite had a benefit from income taxes of $9.47 million in the latest quarter, compared with provision for income taxes of $6.35 million last year.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $18 million or $0.41 per share. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting an earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates exclude special items.

Revenue decreased to $560.7 million from $653.89 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $654.35 million.

The company said comparable revenue for the quarter decreased $58 million year over year primarily due to the wind down of certain projects in the Central Group and the inclement weather.

Looking forward, the company is maintaining its full-year revenue outlook at $3.4 billion-$3.6 billion range. Analysts see revenue of $3.48 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.