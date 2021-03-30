Markets
Granite Construction Posts Adj. Net Income In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) reported a fourth quarter adjusted net income of $0.41 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.27 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $56.6 million from $8.5 million.

Fourth quarter reported net income was $8.0 million, or $0.17 per share compared to a net loss of $19.4 million, or $0.42 per share, prior year. Gross profit increased to $106.6 million from $51.2 million.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 6.8% to $945.6 million compared to $885.6 million, last year.

