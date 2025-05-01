Granite Construction Net Loss Widens In Q1

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Inc. (GVA), Thursday announced the first-quarter results, reporting a net loss of $34 million or $0.77 a share, compared to a net loss of $31 million or $0.70 a share in the prior year.

On adjusted basis, the company's earnings stood at $224 thousand or $0.01 per share, compared with a loss of $9 million or $0.21 per share last year.

For the quarter, revenue increased to $700 million from $672 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company sees revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion for the full year 2025.

In the pre-market hours, GVA is trading at $79.71, down 1.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.