Markets
GVA

Granite Construction Net Loss Widens In Q1

May 01, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Inc. (GVA), Thursday announced the first-quarter results, reporting a net loss of $34 million or $0.77 a share, compared to a net loss of $31 million or $0.70 a share in the prior year.

On adjusted basis, the company's earnings stood at $224 thousand or $0.01 per share, compared with a loss of $9 million or $0.21 per share last year.

For the quarter, revenue increased to $700 million from $672 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company sees revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion for the full year 2025.

In the pre-market hours, GVA is trading at $79.71, down 1.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.