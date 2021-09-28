Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that GVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.43, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GVA was $41.43, representing a -6.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.31 and a 142% increase over the 52 week low of $17.12.

GVA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). GVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.14. Zacks Investment Research reports GVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gva Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

