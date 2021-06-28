Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that GVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.45, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GVA was $42.45, representing a -4.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.31 and a 157.12% increase over the 52 week low of $16.51.

GVA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME). GVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.21. Zacks Investment Research reports GVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.23%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

