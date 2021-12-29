Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that GVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.42, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GVA was $38.42, representing a -13.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.31 and a 48.45% increase over the 52 week low of $25.88.

GVA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). GVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gva Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

