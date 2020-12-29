Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that GVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.27, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GVA was $27.27, representing a -4.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.68 and a 206.4% increase over the 52 week low of $8.90.

GVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). GVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GVA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 29.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GVA at 0.74%.

