Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that GVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.55, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GVA was $27.55, representing a -43.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.03 and a 22.17% increase over the 52 week low of $22.55.

GVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). GVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports GVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -159.26%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GVA Dividend History page.

