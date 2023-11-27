Granite Construction (GVA) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) has been revised to 56.10 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 51.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.01% from the latest reported closing price of 45.98 / share.

Granite Construction Declares $0.13 Dividend

On September 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $45.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Construction. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVA is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 53,846K shares. The put/call ratio of GVA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,966K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,871K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 4.80% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,379K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 1.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,368K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,143K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 72.97% over the last quarter.

Granite Construction Background Information

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability.

