Granite Construction (FRA:GRG) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for Granite Construction (FRA:GRG) has been revised to 51.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 48.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.81 to a high of 61.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.79% from the latest reported closing price of 41.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Construction. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRG is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 53,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,966K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRG by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,871K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRG by 4.80% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,335K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRG by 3.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,369K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRG by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,143K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRG by 72.97% over the last quarter.

