Granite Construction Decides To Retain The Water Resources And Mineral Services Businesses

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) announced Monday its decision to retain the Water Resources and Mineral Services businesses that were previously classified as held for sale and reported in discontinued operations.

The financial results for these businesses will be reported within continuing operations, and their assets and liabilities will no longer be classified as held for sale.

A Form 8-K with segment information for each of the previously reported 2022 and 2021 quarterly periods and for the years ended 2021 and 2020 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission prior to our third quarter Form 10-Q filing.

