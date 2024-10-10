Granite Construction Commences $45 Mln Atlantic Base Refurbishment Project

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday announced the commencement of around $45 million Atlantic Base Refurbishment or ABR project in Seattle, Washington.

This project aims to modernize and enhance the infrastructure of King County Metro's or KCM's six-acre trolley bus parking and maintenance facility.

The project is expected to begin in January 2025 and be completed in March 2027.

This will replace all concrete paving and underground infrastructure, including storm drainage, sanitary sewer, industrial waste, and others.

In addition, the existing overhead catenary system will be upgraded to support KCM's expanding electric trolley fleet.

The ABR project will be executed in multiple phases to ensure the uninterrupted operation of KCM's Atlantic base.

