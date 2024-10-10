News & Insights

Markets
GVA

Granite Construction Commences $45 Mln Atlantic Base Refurbishment Project

October 10, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday announced the commencement of around $45 million Atlantic Base Refurbishment or ABR project in Seattle, Washington.

This project aims to modernize and enhance the infrastructure of King County Metro's or KCM's six-acre trolley bus parking and maintenance facility.

The project is expected to begin in January 2025 and be completed in March 2027.

This will replace all concrete paving and underground infrastructure, including storm drainage, sanitary sewer, industrial waste, and others.

In addition, the existing overhead catenary system will be upgraded to support KCM's expanding electric trolley fleet.

The ABR project will be executed in multiple phases to ensure the uninterrupted operation of KCM's Atlantic base.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.