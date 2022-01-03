Granite Construction Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GVA

In trading on Monday, shares of Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.54, changing hands as high as $40.26 per share. Granite Construction Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GVA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.88 per share, with $44.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.80.

