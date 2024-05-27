Grange Resources Welcomes New CEO Weidong Wang

Grange Resources Limited (AU:GRR) has released an update.

Grange Resources Limited announces the appointment of Mr Weidong Wang as their new CEO, bringing over three decades of experience in the steel industry to the role. Wang’s impressive background includes senior positions at Jiangsu Shagang Group and expertise in major project management, such as the development of one of the world’s largest blast furnaces. The transition awaits necessary approvals, after which the current CEO, Mr Honglin Zhao, will retire from his position and the Board of Directors.

