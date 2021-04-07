Markets

GrandVision: Court Of Appeal Dismisses All Claims Made By EssilorLuxottica

(RTTNews) - GrandVision said the Amsterdam Court of Appeal has dismissed all claims made by EssilorLuxottica SA (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) to receive additional information mainly in relation to GrandVision NV's actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business. This ruling confirmed the earlier ruling by the District Court.

GrandVision noted that the arbitration proceedings initiated by the company against EssilorLuxottica are ongoing.

GrandVision stated that it continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval for the closure of the transaction before 31 July 2021.

