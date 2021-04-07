GrandVision: Court Of Appeal Dismisses All Claims Made By EssilorLuxottica

(RTTNews) - GrandVision said the Amsterdam Court of Appeal has dismissed all claims made by EssilorLuxottica SA (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) to receive additional information mainly in relation to GrandVision NV's actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business. This ruling confirmed the earlier ruling by the District Court.

GrandVision noted that the arbitration proceedings initiated by the company against EssilorLuxottica are ongoing.

GrandVision stated that it continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval for the closure of the transaction before 31 July 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.