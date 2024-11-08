Grandshores Technology Expects Increased Loss Amid Forex Challenges

Grandshores Technology Group Limited (HK:1647) has released an update.

Grandshores Technology Group Limited has issued a profit warning, expecting to report a loss of approximately S$3.0 million for the six months ended September 2024, up from a S$1.6 million loss in the same period last year. The increase in losses is attributed to a reduction in government grants and adverse foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Investors are advised to exercise caution with shares as the company’s interim results are yet to be finalized.

