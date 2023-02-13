Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Updates Holdings in P10, Inc. (PX)

Fintel reports that Grandeur Peak Global Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.47MM shares of P10, Inc. Class A Common Stock (PX). This represents 3.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 5.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.56% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for P10, Inc. is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 34.56% from its latest reported closing price of $11.37.

The projected annual revenue for P10, Inc. is $244MM, an increase of 31.35%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00, an increase of 339.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in P10, Inc.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PX is 0.35%, a decrease of 27.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 32,052K shares. The put/call ratio of PX is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,772K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 3,182K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,182K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,861K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PX by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 2,252K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares, representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PX by 17.61% over the last quarter.

P10 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P10 is a niche-oriented private markets investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm believes the combination of RCP Advisors, Bonaccord Capital Partners, TrueBridge Capital Partners, Five Points Capital, Hark Capital, and Enhanced Capital creates the best-in-class franchise in private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing, offering a comprehensive suite of niche-oriented, market leading private markets products and services to its underlying fund sponsors and limited partners around the globe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.