Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Increases Position in O2Micro International (OIIM)

Fintel reports that Grandeur Peak Global Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.97MM shares of O2Micro International, Ltd. (OIIM). This represents 13.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.09MM shares and 10.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.67% and an increase in total ownership of 2.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for O2Micro International is $4.90. The forecasts range from a low of $4.85 to a high of $5.04. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of $4.61.

The projected annual revenue for O2Micro International is $86MM, an increase of 0.19%. The projected annual EPS is $0.04, a decrease of 65.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in O2Micro International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIIM is 0.33%, a decrease of 26.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 12,806K shares. The put/call ratio of OIIM is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

DnB Asset Management AS holds 2,344K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,408K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIIM by 20.98% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 1,246K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIIM by 52.65% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 759K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIIM by 35.76% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 746K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

O2 Micro International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, and Battery Power Management. The company maintains offices worldwide.

