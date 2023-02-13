Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cuts Stake in WNS Holdings (WNS)

Fintel reports that Grandeur Peak Global Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.24MM shares of WNS Holdings Ltd. (WNS). This represents 2.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.87MM shares and 5.88% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.42% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for WNS Holdings is $100.69. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from its latest reported closing price of $87.24.

The projected annual revenue for WNS Holdings is $1,153MM, a decrease of 4.57%. The projected annual EPS is $3.83, an increase of 32.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in WNS Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNS is 0.83%, a decrease of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 63,088K shares. The put/call ratio of WNS is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nalanda India Fund holds 4,122K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,535K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 57.67% over the last quarter.

Nalanda India Equity Fund holds 2,137K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,387K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 16.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 83.32% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,382K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNS by 13.47% over the last quarter.

WNS Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2020, WNS had 41,466 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

