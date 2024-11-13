News & Insights

Grande Portage Resources Completes Private Placement

November 13, 2024 — 09:04 pm EST

Grande Portage Resources (TSE:GPG) has released an update.

Grande Portage Resources has successfully completed the first closing of its non-brokered private placement, raising over C$1 million through the sale of units at C$0.30 each. The offering included participation from a company director and was facilitated by Red Cloud Securities, Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Ventum Financial Corp.

