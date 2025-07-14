Grande Group Limited Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in IPO, Raising Additional $1.4 Million

Grande Group Limited announces full exercise of IPO over-allotment option, raising additional $1.4 million to support business development.

Grande Group Limited, a Hong Kong-based financial services provider, announced the successful full exercise of an over-allotment option by its underwriter, resulting in the purchase of an additional 281,250 Class A ordinary shares at $5.00 each. This over-allotment brings the total gross proceeds from their initial public offering to approximately $10.78 million. The shares, which started trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "GRAN" on July 1, 2025, are intended to bolster the company's corporate finance advisory and asset management services among other growth initiatives. The offering was managed by Cathay Securities, and various legal firms provided counsel throughout the process. The press release emphasizes caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the inherent uncertainties and risks involved.

Grande Group Limited successfully completed the full exercise of the over-allotment option in its IPO, raising an additional US$1,406,250 in gross proceeds.

The total gross proceeds from the IPO increased to approximately US$10.78 million, providing substantial capital for business expansion.

The funds from the IPO will be used to strengthen various business segments, including corporate finance advisory and asset management services.

The Class A ordinary shares of the company are actively trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the financial services sector.

The announcement of the over-allotment option exercise may indicate weaker initial demand for the initial public offering, as companies often resort to such measures to stabilize pricing or to raise additional funds.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns regarding the company's transparency and the perceived stability of its business plans, potentially making investors wary.

The statement that investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements may indicate inherent risks in the company's projections, which could deter potential investors.

What is Grande Group Limited's main business focus?

Grande Group Limited primarily engages in corporate finance advisory services and IPO sponsor services through its subsidiary, Grande Capital Limited.

When did Grande Group Limited's Class A Ordinary Shares start trading?

The Class A Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 1, 2025, under the ticker symbol “GRAN.”

What was the gross proceeds from the recent Over-allotment?

The gross proceeds from the Over-allotment closing were US$1,406,250, increasing the total Offering proceeds to approximately US$10.78 million.

Who acted as the underwriter for the Offering?

Cathay Securities, Inc. acted as the underwriter for Grande Group Limited's initial public offering.

How can investors obtain the final prospectus related to the Offering?

Investors can obtain the final prospectus from Cathay Securities, Inc. via email or phone, or through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Hong Kong, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRANDE GROUP LIMITED (“GRAN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GRAN), a Hong Kong-based financial services provider which principally engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and IPO sponsor services through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Grande Capital Limited, today announced the full exercise of the over-allotment option (the “Over-allotment”) by the underwriter (the “Underwriter”) of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) to purchase an additional 281,250 Class A ordinary shares (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) of the Company at the public offering price of US$5.00 per share and the closing of such issuance.





The Class A Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 1, 2025, under the ticker symbol “GRAN.”





The gross proceeds from this Over-allotment closing were US$1,406,250 and the aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering increased to approximately US$10.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for strengthening the corporate finance advisory business, developing the asset management business, establishing equity capital market services, and general working capital purposes.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Cathay Securities, Inc. acted as the Underwriter for the Offering. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as the U.S. securities counsel to the Company. Ogier acted as the British Virgin Islands legal counsel to the Company. Loong & Yeung and David Fong & Co. acted as the Hong Kong legal counsels to the Company. WWC, P.C. acted as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as the U.S. securities counsel to the Underwriter, in connection with the Offering.





The Offering was conducted pursuant to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-283705) previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective on June 30, 2025 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from Cathay Securities, Inc.: 40 Wall St Suite 3600, New York, NY 10005, United States, Attention: Shell Li, or via email at



service@cathaysecurities.com



or telephone at +1 (855) 939-3888, or via the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.









Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About





Grande Group Limited







Through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Grande Capital Limited, Grande Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based financial services provider which principally engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and IPO sponsor services. Grande Capital Limited is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“HKSFC”) to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit:





https://grande-capital.com/











Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







Grande Group Limited Investor Relations Contact:





Christensen Advisory





Joanna Quan





Email:



grande.capital@christensencomms.com







Tel: +86-10-5900-1548



