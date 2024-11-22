News & Insights

Grand Venture Technology to Strike Off Dormant Subsidiary

November 22, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Grand Venture Technology Limited (SG:JLB) has released an update.

Grand Venture Technology Limited has initiated the process to strike off its dormant subsidiary, Grand Venture Technology (Penang II) Sdn. Bhd., from the Malaysian company register. This move is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financials for the years ending December 2023 and 2024. Shareholders will be updated on the progress through SGXNET.

