Grand Venture Technology to Strike Off Dormant Subsidiary

Grand Venture Technology Limited (SG:JLB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Grand Venture Technology Limited has initiated the process to strike off its dormant subsidiary, Grand Venture Technology (Penang II) Sdn. Bhd., from the Malaysian company register. This move is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financials for the years ending December 2023 and 2024. Shareholders will be updated on the progress through SGXNET.

For further insights into SG:JLB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.