Grand Venture Tech Unveils Q1 2024 Financial Update

Grand Venture Technology Limited (SG:JLB) has released an update.

Grand Venture Technology Limited has provided an unprompted business update for the first quarter of 2024, comparing the company’s financial and business performance against the same period in the previous year. Key financial indicators such as EBITDA are highlighted to show the company’s profitability before accounting for interest, tax, and depreciation costs. The report is a snapshot of the firm’s ongoing financial health for stakeholders and potential investors.

For further insights into SG:JLB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.