Grand Venture Tech Unveils Q1 2024 Financial Update

May 29, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Grand Venture Technology Limited (SG:JLB) has released an update.

Grand Venture Technology Limited has provided an unprompted business update for the first quarter of 2024, comparing the company’s financial and business performance against the same period in the previous year. Key financial indicators such as EBITDA are highlighted to show the company’s profitability before accounting for interest, tax, and depreciation costs. The report is a snapshot of the firm’s ongoing financial health for stakeholders and potential investors.

