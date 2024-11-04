News & Insights

Stocks

Grand Pharmaceutical’s Breakthrough in Ophthalmic Drug Trial

November 04, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:0512) has released an update.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of a Phase III clinical trial for its innovative ophthalmic drug, GPN00833, in China. The drug, designed to treat inflammation and pain after cataract surgery, demonstrated superior efficacy and safety compared to a placebo. This advancement bolsters the company’s position in the ENT drug market and underscores its commitment to innovative R&D andglobal marketexpansion.

For further insights into HK:0512 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.