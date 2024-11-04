Grand Pharmaceutical’s Breakthrough in Ophthalmic Drug Trial

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:0512) has released an update.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of a Phase III clinical trial for its innovative ophthalmic drug, GPN00833, in China. The drug, designed to treat inflammation and pain after cataract surgery, demonstrated superior efficacy and safety compared to a placebo. This advancement bolsters the company’s position in the ENT drug market and underscores its commitment to innovative R&D andglobal marketexpansion.

