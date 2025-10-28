Grand Pharmaceutical Group (SEHK:512) Price Target Increased by 18.90% to 12.09

The average one-year price target for Grand Pharmaceutical Group (SEHK:512) has been revised to HK$12.09 / share. This is an increase of 18.90% from the prior estimate of HK$10.17 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$11.82 to a high of HK$12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.67% from the latest reported closing price of HK$8.13 / share.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group Maintains 3.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.20%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.36% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grand Pharmaceutical Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 512 is 0.09%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.55% to 85,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,289K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,091K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 512 by 59.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,924K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,434K shares , representing a decrease of 36.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 512 by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,497K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,207K shares , representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 512 by 7.69% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,364K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EDIV - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 4,690K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,008K shares , representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 512 by 34.81% over the last quarter.

