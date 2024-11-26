Grand Ocean Updates Board and Committee Roles

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. (HK:0065) has released an update.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company also detailed the roles of each director within its audit, nomination, and remuneration committees, showcasing a diverse leadership structure. This update is significant for investors monitoring corporate governance and leadership dynamics in the company.

