Grand Ocean Advances with Share Consolidation Approval

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. (HK:0065) has released an update.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. has successfully passed a resolution for share consolidation at their Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 23, 2024. Over 99.99% of shareholders voted in favor, and the consolidation is set to take effect on October 25, 2024, changing the color of share certificates from blue to green. This move may impact trading dynamics, and investors should watch closely for potential market shifts.

For further insights into HK:0065 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.