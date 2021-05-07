Grand jury indicts four former police officers in George Floyd's death

Changes sourcing

May 7 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury on Friday indicted four ex-police officers involved in the arrest and death of George Floyd on charges they violated Floyd's civil rights while carrying out the arrest in May last year, according to court documents.

