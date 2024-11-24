Grand Gulf Energy: Resolutions Passed with Strong Investor Support

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (AU:GGE) has released an update.
Grand Gulf Energy Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key measures on director elections and ratifications of prior share and option issuances. Investors showed strong support, with most resolutions receiving over 90% approval. This outcome reflects positively on the company’s strategic direction and governance.
