Grand Field Group Sells Xuzhou Units to Boost Liquidity

December 03, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0115) has released an update.

Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd. announces the sale of its Guojin Era units in Xuzhou City to Mr. Zong for RMB25.7 million, as part of its strategy to improve liquidity and reduce debt. Despite an anticipated fair value loss of approximately HK$20.5 million and additional expenses, the company aims to streamline its asset portfolio by offloading non-core properties. The transaction involves a phased payment plan and a temporary lease agreement for some units.

