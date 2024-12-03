Grand Field Group Sells Xuzhou Units to Boost Liquidity

Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0115) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd. announces the sale of its Guojin Era units in Xuzhou City to Mr. Zong for RMB25.7 million, as part of its strategy to improve liquidity and reduce debt. Despite an anticipated fair value loss of approximately HK$20.5 million and additional expenses, the company aims to streamline its asset portfolio by offloading non-core properties. The transaction involves a phased payment plan and a temporary lease agreement for some units.

For further insights into HK:0115 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.