Grand City Properties S.A. Schedules 2024 AGM

Grand City Properties SA (DE:GYC) has released an update.

Grand City Properties S.A., a Luxembourg-based real estate company specializing in residential properties, has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for June 26, 2024. Shareholders are invited to review the convening notice and related AGM materials on the company’s website. The firm focuses on enhancing property values in dense urban areas across Germany and London through strategic improvements and tenant management.

For further insights into DE:GYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.