News & Insights

Stocks

Grand City Properties S.A. Schedules 2024 AGM

May 24, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grand City Properties SA (DE:GYC) has released an update.

Grand City Properties S.A., a Luxembourg-based real estate company specializing in residential properties, has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for June 26, 2024. Shareholders are invited to review the convening notice and related AGM materials on the company’s website. The firm focuses on enhancing property values in dense urban areas across Germany and London through strategic improvements and tenant management.

For further insights into DE:GYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.