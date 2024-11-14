News & Insights

Grand City Properties Posts Strong 9-Month Results

November 14, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Grand City Properties SA (DE:GYC) has released an update.

Grand City Properties S.A. reported a 3% increase in net rental income to €317 million for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong operational performance. Despite a €17 million loss due to property revaluations, the company maintained a stable financial position with €1.5 billion in liquidity and a conservative 36% loan-to-value ratio. The firm continued proactive financial management by executing significant bond transactions and confirming its full-year earnings guidance.

