Grand City Properties (GRNNF) Price Target Increased by 17.58% to 16.29

The average one-year price target for Grand City Properties (OTCPK:GRNNF) has been revised to $16.29 / share. This is an increase of 17.58% from the prior estimate of $13.86 dated May 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.47 to a high of $28.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.46% from the latest reported closing price of $12.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grand City Properties. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRNNF is 0.06%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.10% to 5,689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 948K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRNNF by 4.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 601K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRNNF by 17.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 599K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRNNF by 1.06% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 428K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 354K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing a decrease of 15.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRNNF by 16.51% over the last quarter.

