Grand Canyon sees 2024 EPS $8.02-$8.05, consensus $7.99

Sees 2024 revenue $1.029B-$1.030B, consensus $1.03B.
- Grand Canyon reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.48, consensus $1.47
- Grand Canyon sees Q4 EPS $2.86-$2.89, consensus $2.91
