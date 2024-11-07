Grand Canyon price target raised to $180 from $165 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Grand Canyon (LOPE) to $180 from $165 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Q3 revenue was slightly below expectations and earnings were slightly above expectations, and Q4 guidance was raised, the analyst noted. Despite the stock having rallied over 15% yesterday, ahead of earnings, following the election of Donald Trump, the stock, which is now up 21% year-to-date, trades at a valuation discount to its Ed Tech peer group, the analyst noted.

