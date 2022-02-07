Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Grand Canyon Education, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$277m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$204m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Grand Canyon Education has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Services industry average of 7.6% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:LOPE Return on Capital Employed February 7th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Grand Canyon Education's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Grand Canyon Education here for free.

So How Is Grand Canyon Education's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Grand Canyon Education's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 28% over the last five years. However it looks like Grand Canyon Education might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Grand Canyon Education has decreased its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Grand Canyon Education is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 42% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Grand Canyon Education could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

